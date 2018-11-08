August 25, 1938 – November 4, 2018

Norma O. Rutherfurd, civil engineer, mother, gardener, hiker, and collector of family history, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 4th, 2018. She was born August 25th, 1938, in Carson City, Nevada, to the late James J. and Blanche I. Olds of Independence, California.

In 2004, Norma retired from the State of Nevada where she worked for more than 20 years as a civil engineer in the Department of Transportation. After retirement, she and her spouse served a senior mission for the church to digitize vital records for the Family Search database, a nationally recognized resource for genealogy records.

Norma is survived by her spouse of 54 years, John M. Rutherfurd, their 2 sons, 5 daughters, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Monday, November 26th, 2018 at 1:30 PM at the LDS Church, River Bend Ward, 1095 Golconda Drive, Reno NV 89509.