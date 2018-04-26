Norman L. Buckles

Norman L. BucklesApril 26, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) April 26, 2018Norman L. Buckles, 77, of Carson City, passed away on April 24, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesStanley Howard LehmanAlexander B. Carter IIICynthia Rae RobertsGayle E. RobertsonTrending SitewideSchool Board names four finalists to be district’s next SuperintendentCarson City sets groundbreaking for Curry Street projectLifecycle studio opens in Carson CityCarson City family safe after fire breaks outFinalists for Western Nevada College president selected