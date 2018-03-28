November 5, 1945 ~ March 17, 2018

Curtis was born November 5, 1945 in Fallon, Nevada the eighth and last child of Cecil and Cecilia Debraga Miller.

Curtis served in the Army Special Forces in Vietnam. Following his active military service, Curtis worked for Delta Airlines retiring after 38 years.

For the past 10 years he had made Madison his home.

Curtis is survived by his wife Dori Peterson Miller, sons Steven Ashley Miller and Bryce Curtis Miller (Dana), daughter Bronte Elizabeth Miller, brothers Dave Miller and Michael Miller of Fallon, Nevada and sister Jeanne Miller VanDyke of West Plains, Missouri.

Curtis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities in the church.

Funeral arrangements are through the Legacy Chapel Funeral Home, Madison, Alabama.