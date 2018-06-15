Obituary Mary Ruth Beman Green

Mary Ruth Beman Green

February 11th, 1920 – June 7th, 2018

Ruthie was born in Valentine, NE to Charles Henry Beman and Blanche Kuskie on February 11, 1920. She was raised on her father's dairy farm outside of Valentine and rode her horse Partner, to town to school. She left home when she was 15 years old and went to Des Moines, IA where she worked for

5 years as a housekeeper. She married Bill Antone there and had two children,George Antone Magnuson and Angelene Antone Magnuson.

She worked for J.C. Penney's in women'swear 10 years and managed several women's dress shops in Spokane, WA. and the Bay Area, CA. When she retired she moved to North Bend, OR. where she lived for almost 30 yrs. In 2003 she moved to Carson City to be near her two sister in laws.

In 2007 she married her longtime former neighbor and friend R.T. Green, from North Bend, OR here in Carson City. Their marriage has truly been a match made in heaven and each has enjoyed the love of their life. They love the Lord and were members of Good Shepard Wesleyan Church for a number of years and enjoyed the Christian fellowship of its members.

Ruthie is survived by her loving family, Husband R.T. Green, son George Magnuson and wife Jan and sons Mark and Chris, daughter Angie Johnson and her husband Jerry and sons Scott and Brian, sister Jan Guthrie and her husband, Clayton and daughter Jannette , sister, Beverly Galusha and her husband Ron and sons, Trenton and Brian and special "adopted" daughter and neighbor, Linda Lee Dosey, and stepson, Bob Green and his wife Becky and son Zack and stepson Jack and stepdaughter, Sandy Green-Galbraith and her husband Dan and daughter Deanne and son Erick and nephews, Jay Slater, Jerry Napier, Danny Napier, and David Napier and many great grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews.

She has many friends; she is loved by all of them and always kept in contact with them all.

Ruthie was known for her lovely smile andcaring ways. She never met a stranger and always made it a point to get their addresses before they parted so she could keep in contact. She felt people were a gift from God and was always more caring to others than she was to herself.

She requested a graveside service and that instead of flowers please remember to give to her favorite charity- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A graveside funeral is planned for 12 noon on Sat June 30th 2018 at Lone Mountain Cemetery

(Lunch to follow)