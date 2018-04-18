Olen Wardell Meeker Jr.
April 18, 2018
Olen Wardell Meeker Jr., age 75 of Fallon, Nevada, passed away in his sleep on Friday, April 13th, 2018 at 11:48 pm in Reno, Nevada after a long battle with cancer.
He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and was preceded in death by his parents Olen Wardell Meeker Sr., Clara Belle (Sally) Meeker and his son Duane Wardell Meeker.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Staci Wahnaja Munson, Kimberly Ann (Joe) Walowski; 3 grandchildren, Thomas Andrew Munson, Breeanna Wahnaja Sundine, Seth Joseph Wardell Walowski; and good friend Ersal Hallmark.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to all the staff at the Reno V.A. Hospital for all they did in taking care of Olen Wardell Meeker.
In lieu of flowers please donate to one of Olen's 2 favorite charities in his name, St. Judes and Salvation Army.
