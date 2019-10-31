Olga Marie (Giovacchini) Larson April 22, 1932 ~ October 20, 2019

Olga Marie (Giovacchini) Larson passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada at the age of 87.

Olga was born in Smith Valley on April 22, 1932. The daughter of Ernest and Irma (Altman) Giovacchini, she was the seventh of seventeen children. She was raised a farm girl in Smith Valley and attended Smith Valley public school. She graduated from Smith Valley High School in 1950 and attended two years at the University of Nevada, Reno. Upon graduation from high school, Olga worked at Western Union for 15 years and finished her working career as a medical service representative with the State of Nevada Vital Statistics where she retired.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents (Ernest and Irma), her husband Virgil Larson, her son Kenny, 12 brothers and sisters, and a number of nieces and nephews. She is survived by brothers Lloyd (Ellen) of Smith Valley, NV and Dave (Patti) of Boise, ID as well as sisters Elsie Tietjen of Reno, NV and Irma Crookshanks of Carson City, NV, granddaughter Sidney of Sacramento, CA, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews across the country.

Olga was an avid angler and baker of all varieties of sweets. She was known far and wide for her delectable treats like pies and cookies that she brought to every family gathering.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Smith Valley, Nevada with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Heyday Inn (Wellington, NV) following the services.

Donations may be made in Olga’s name to the Smith Valley Historical Society. P.O. Box 271, Smith, NV 89430.