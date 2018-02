June 6, 1920 ~ February 14, 2018

Ora Mae Higgins, age 97, passed away on February 14, 2018 at Highland Manor in Fallon.

She was born June 6, 1920 in Chandler, Oklahoma to Vernon and Minnie Kraft Koonce and had lived in Fallon for 32 years.

Ora Mae was a homemaker and enjoyed camping and the outdoors all over Nevada. She and her mother were avid fisherman.

She is survived by her children, Bill Davis, Patricia Fisk (Richard) and Jo Ann Felzke (Chris) all of Fallon; 5 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 24th at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 1055 McLean Road, Fallon.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon, 775-423-2255