Orpha "Orva" Hooper Snooks George

Provided Photo

Orpha “Orva” Hooper Snooks George

Orpha Hooper Snooks George was born in Round Mountain, NV to Art and Alice Kawich Hooper, the eldest of 13 children. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, caregiver and friend. She was a homemaker and resided in Fallon over 50 years. She was a member of the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, three sisters, son/twin Norman Gene Snooks, daughters Rose Marie Snooks and Marcella Yvonne George.

Orpha is survived by her children, Norma Harp (Jon) of Ione, Jacqualyn Snooks of Fallon, Ronald Snooks Sr., of Reese River, Wilma Mansfield, Janice George and Letitia Snooks-Viljoen (Ben) of Fallon, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren, her brother Reverend Ernest Hooper, sisters Verna Brady, Laura Saunders and Darlene Dewey and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Austin Indian Cemetery, Austin, NV at 2:00 p.m.

Orpha was loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Rest in peace our beloved Orpha.

Masks will be required.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Highland Manor for caring for Orpha over the past several years.