Orval "Sonny" Fowler Jr.

Provided Photo

Orval “Sonny” Fowler, Jr. November 6, 1934 – April 13, 2020

After several months of declining health, Orval “Sonny” Fowler, Jr. passed peacefully in his home on April 13, 2020, with his family by his side. He was 85 years young.

Sonny was born in Muleshoe, Texas on November 6, 1934 to Orval Sr. and Dora Fowler. The youngest of 8 children, he moved to Fallon with his family at the age of 5. He shared that his dad was headed to Idaho but stopped to visit an uncle in Fallon, fell in love with the valley and made their home here.

Sonny became a star football player at Churchill County High School and even stayed on an extra semester to play ball. His dedication to Churchill County sports was acknowledged recently by him being awarded a jacket for being a lifelong supporter of the Greenwave Takedown Booster Club.

He married the love of his life, Betti Ann Vaughn, on July 16, 1954, and they had their first child Vaughna 9 months later. Guy followed and they had a wonderful upbringing on the ranch that was homesteaded by Betti Ann’s grandfather in the early 1900s. Sonny bought the home place from his father-in-law, Leon Vaughn, in 1957 and was a hard-working farmer, rancher, and dairyman for all the years that followed. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family was second to none.

He was one of the toughest men that ever lived with one of the kindest and most generous hearts you would ever meet. The highlights of his life revolved around his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He never missed a rodeo, wrestling match, football, volleyball, basketball or baseball game, or any other school event that the kids were involved with.

Sonny’s other passions were cutting wood, fishing, and anything else family related. In his earlier years, he was very involved with the Cattlemen’s Association, Dairyman’s Association, Soil Conservation, Nevada Farm Bureau, and any other organization where he could represent farming and ranching and better his skills. His love, influence, and teaching has made all of us better people and we will miss him dearly.

We wish to express a special thanks to all those who have supported our family during this difficult time. Dr. Amanda Casey, Kellie Gardner, the staff at Eden Hospice, and all our friends and family who have prayed for us, visited, brought meals, and provided unending support.

Sonny was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Betti Ann, and his parents and siblings Luther and Beatrice Fowler, Geneva Keefer, and Edna Penola.

He is survived by his sisters LNora Weaver, Nena Casper, and Bonnie Nance. Also, his children Vaughna Bendickson (Kim) and Guy Fowler (Lynette); granddaughters, Darcie Spero, Kylee Bendickson, Casie Gubler (Tim), Olie Farris (Jim), and Savannah Lamb; great grandchildren, Teegan, Cooper, Hadlee, Callahan, and Madelyn, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved visiting the ranch over the years.

Those wishing to honor Sonny’s life can donate in his memory to the Greenwave Takedown Booster Club, 4924 Rivers Edge Drive, Fallon, NV 89406. Private graveside services were held on Monday, April 20, 2020 with Pastor Jim Myers, and Smith Family Funeral Home officiating.