Pamela D. Koelling

Pamela D. KoellingMarch 21, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 21, 2018Pamela D. Koelling, 74, died March 18, 2018 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesLes MarroneKathleen Jane GallagherJerald L. GrayAlma M. FranklinJune BrennerTrending SitewideWolf Pack Nation rises, Joe Santoro saysSquaw Valley worker emerges from avalanche wrecked, but aliveMan faces murder charge in death via blunt-force traumaWeather Update: believe in miraclesCarson City health inspections for March 16