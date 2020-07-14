Pamela Lee "Cordoni" Ross

Pamela Lee “Cordoni” Ross was born on October 27, 1947 in San Francisco, California to Helen Wells (Willis) and Reno Cordoni. She was the third child of 6 children, James Cordoni, Susan “Cordoni” Masters, Rena Cordoni, Donald Cordoni, and Joan Elizabeth Cordoni.

Pamela was the definition of a perfect mom to 5 amazing children. She was the beloved wife of Gerald Ross, Jr. for over 44 wonderful years.

Pamela is survived by her children Michael Ross, Andrea Crenshaw, Tina Dryden, and Monica Sigala. Plus, many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Her grandchildren include Hilary Collins, Jonathan Collins, Hannah Dryden, Jake Dryden, Timothy James Ross, Jack Crenshaw, Jr., Amanda Vanderpoel, and Aimee Vanderpoel. Her daughter Lois Sigala, an Angel, was waiting at Heaven’s Gates for her.

Pamela was loved by many, she was the “Nonna” of her era, mom to many, grandma to many, a friend, and nurturer to all. She was full of life and love. All she wanted in life was to be a Wife, a Mommy, to raise happy, healthy, loving children, she accomplished that goal. We were all blessed by having her in our lives and the memory of her will forever be cherished.

And when I’m gone, know my soul is at rest, for I am amongst the ones who’ve gone before. Weep not for me, for here there is no pain, no sorrow, no worry, just love.

And when I’m gone, look to the heavens, listen to the music sung softly by the birds, watch the river flow gently by, for it is the essence of me.

And when I’m gone, feel the warmth of my healing touch, the comfort of the breeze that blows through the swaying trees, the hints of my scent faintly etched into your mind as they come wafting across your being.

And when I’m gone, know my time on earth was done, my dreams were fulfilled, my life was full, my memory will never leave and I will live on through the love I have with you.

And when I am gone…I will always be only a thought away…