Pamela Trauth

Pamela Lee Trauth Mar 26, 1953 ~ Jul 24, 2019 Pam L. Trauth, 66, passed away suddenly July 24, 2019, at her home in Christmas Valley, Oregon. Pam was born March 26, 1953 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Peter and Dolores Borsavage. While in Wausau she married Ronald Kulick, they had two boys together, Louis and Peter, but were later divorced. In 1978 she married John Trauth and they have two children together, Heidi and Johnny.

In 1981 the family moved from Wausau to Fallon, Nevada where Pam was a dog groomer for many years followed by her and John shearing Llamas, across several different states, for the last 18 years. She was always active with different interests in 4-H, FFA, Junior Rodeo, Reno Rodeo, Cantaloupe Festival, State Fair, dog shows, horse shows and bringing Llama shows to Churchill County. While she lived in Fallon, many people knew her as "The Llama Lady". After moving to Christmas Valley in 2010 she also became an avid hunter and enjoyed getting out in all new surroundings.

Pam is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Trauth, of Christmas Valley, OR. Her children, Louis Kulick & wife Deb Haines of Chapmansboro, Tennessee, Peter Kulick & wife Karen of Fallon, NV, Heidi Trauth Dickie of Christmas Valley, OR, John T Trauth & Lyndsi Lynch of Sublimity, OR, and 15 grandchildren.

There are no services at this time. If you wish to extend your condolences to John and the family:P.O. Box 317, Christmas Valley, Oregon 97641.