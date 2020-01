Patricia Ann Ayers Oct 17, 1934 – Dec 13, 2019

Pat was born in R Kansas City, Kansas. She suffered with dementia and went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ and our loved ones who preceded her.

She is loved and missed by many.

She leaves behind her daughter Heidi and grandchildren and great grandchildren, 2 brothers and 3 sister in laws, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her husband passed away on December 16, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held on Jan 18, 2020 @ 10am at First Christian Church 2211 Mouton Dr CC