February 5, 1953 – September 14, 2018

Patricia Ann Harsh was surrounded by her loving family and was comforted as she went to heaven September 14, 2018. She was a very caring person to everyone. She's survived by her husband Terry Harsh, Her children Robert Bennett & Mikki Reed, her grandson Kameron Reed, and many loving family members and friends. Her smile, laugh, hugs, and her special cakes will be missed. Having her around was a blessing, we will treasure every memory we have of her and will love her forever. "You will be missed more than words can express."