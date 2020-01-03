Patricia Bagley Fike ~ Dec 28, 2019

Patricia Ann Bagley Fike February 26, 1942 – December 28, 2019

Patricia Ann Bagley Fike of Carson City, NV, Graduated into Glory on December 28, 2019. She was born to Raymond Joseph Hagerty and Elizabeth Viola Cauch in Reno, NV. She was married to Raymond Bagley (1st love of her life) 38 years. Pat was a graduate of Reno High, had AA & BA degrees in nursing, and worked for St Mary’s and Carson Tahoe hospitals for many years. Pat married Darrell Fike (2nd love of her life) in 2003. She is predeceased by her parents, her 1st husband, and her granddaughter Michelle Johnson. Pat is survived by her husband Darrell Fike, siblings Barbara Bouteller, Susan Pearson, and Michael Hagerty, along with her two children Elizabeth Forgays and Robert Bagley. Surviving grandchildren are Rick Johnson, Sharon Bluemer, LaMonte Forgays, Ellyn Conelea, and Robert R Bagley. She has 4 great-grandchildren, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Pat loved to help people and nursing was her favorite thing to do. She loved the Lord and was very active in church throughout her life. She loved family the most and loved everything about Nevada. Her love and compassion will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in her name.

A memorial service will be held on January 10th at 10 am at Horizon Christian Church, 2025 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV.