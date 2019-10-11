Patricia Frankie Reinhardt May 7, 1924 ~ Oct 2, 2019

Patricia Frankie Reinhardt, 95, passed away October 2nd at home surrounded by her family in Reno, NV.

She was born May 7, 1924 in San Francisco to Herman Chene and Panajota Menutis. She was the oldest of 4 children.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Donald, her sister, Dorothy, and 2 brothers, Sonny and Dickie. She is survived by her daughter Dede, son-in-law Michael, granddaughter Rachel, and grandsons Alec, Kyle, Aron, Jacob, and Nathan.

Patricia grew up in San Francisco, delivering telegrams at the age of 15, then worked for Pacific Bell phone company in payroll for many years. She married at age 25 to her husband she had known since they were 9 when they read comic books together. Donald finally won her heart when he literally swept her off her feet while riding a white stallion down Stinson Beach and scooped her up as he went by.

Patricia loved the outdoors and spent many years camping, boating, fishing, and gardening. She climbed to the top of Diamond Head on Oahu when she turned 80. She was still climbing ladders painting her house at 84. She was quite the seamstress making matching outfits for her daughter and herself, and a very little wedding dress, veil and tuxedo for her daughter’s Barbie and Ken dolls.

Her granddaughter was the light of her life the last 10 years. She had a life filled with great friends and good times. It was a life well spent. Those of us left behind will miss her.