Patricia G. Short

Patricia G. ShortMarch 18, 2019

March 18, 2019Patricia G. Short, 65, died March 17, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766.