Patricia Gignilliat July 16, 1931 ~ November 20, 2019

Patricia Rose Gignilliat, age 88, of Traverse City, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the French Manor Extended Care in the loving care of her family.

Pat was born on July 16, 1931 to the late Fritz and Rose (Karns) Coppens in Traverse City, MI. Born and raised in Traverse City, Pat attended Immaculate Conception and graduated from St. Francis high school in 1949. Following graduation, Pat met Tom as he was stationed at the United States Air Force base in Empire.

On June 23, 1951 Pat married Tom Gignilliat at Immaculate Conception Church. Tom’s career took Pat and a growing family of five children many places some of which included; Nevada, Germany, and South Dakota.

Pat and Tom loved to spend their time together baking and cooking. Pat had a knack for making some of the best desserts around, while Tom made delicious baked goods. They loved to cook for friends and family.

Pat will be remembered for how giving she was, she never met a stranger, and within minutes of meeting someone could have them laughing. She was always upbeat and positive and was instrumental in her kids and grandkids activities and sports.

Pat is survived by her children; Matthew (Jeanette) Gignilliat of Pensacola, FL, Mary Ellen (Paul) Austin of Winnemucca, NV, Stephen (Sharon) Gignilliat of Vacaville, CA, Paul (Patty) Gignilliat of Canandaigua, NY, Diane (Jim) Anderson of Traverse City, MI, brother, Michael (Carol) Coppens of Vicksburg, MI, grandchildren; Matthew Austin, Christopher Gignilliat, Charles Gignilliat, and Robin. Pat is also survived by her 6 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Pat’s life will take place in the Spring of 2020. Pat will eventually be laid to rest next to her husband at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI.

Please share a memory with Patricia’s family by visiting her tribute page at http://www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.