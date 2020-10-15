Patricia (Pat) Helen Menath

Provided Photo

Patricia (Pat) Helen Menath passed away peacefully in her sleep at Carson Tahoe Care Center in Carson City, just down the street from her home of 54 years. Her smile, warmth, quick wit and strong spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Pat was born in Minot, North Dakota to Gladys and Henry Kyle. Her family moved many times before settling in Portland, Oregon. Pat completed her schooling in the Portland area graduating from Washington High School. After graduation she married James Menath. With their first child in hand they moved to Ruth, Nevada where Pat started raising the children while Jim worked as a teacher and later as principal of the new Ruth School. Two more children and the family of five (3 in diapers at the same time) was complete.

The family later picked up their house and moved a short distance to East Ely, Nevada. During this time Pat completed secretarial/accounting courses to further her education. After several years the family moved to John Day, Oregon. Then it was on to Carson City, Nevada where Pat resided for the rest of her life except for a five year employment opportunity for Jim and Pat at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, California.

Pat’s great organization and administrative skills led her to several jobs starting with the State of Nevada Employment Security Department and ending with the State Legislature. She was also employed with the Carson City School District at Fritsch School where she was able to touch the lives of many students. She continued working in the school administrative office where she retired after several years.

Patricia was an active member of the Eagle Valley Women’s Golf Club. She enjoyed her membership and philanthropy work through P.E.O. Pat attended the First Presbyterian Church of Carson City. She never missed the opportunity to support her children in community and sports activities attending games and events throughout Northern Nevada. She would accompany the family on many hunting and fishing trips and was the first woman in Nevada to kill an elk. Pat and Jim loved their fox terriers who guarded the family home on the corner of Mountain and Washington.

Pat’s defining character was her unending loyalty to her husband and family along with her strong work ethic.

Pat was preceded in death by James, her husband, of 65 years and her parents Gladys and Henry Kyle.

She is survived by her children; Sherrie (Gary) Fritts, Michael (Lisa) Menath, Kyle (Kathi) Menath, her grandchildren; Andy (Maria) Fritts, Robbie (Natalie) Fritts, Ryan (Nannette) Menath, Jacob (Kristin) Menath, Scott (Ashley) Menath, Erin (Molly McCormack) Menath, her great grandchildren; Heidi, Brady Fritts, Ryker, Brecken, Felicity, Skylar, Tinley, Stetson, Shepherd Menath, Lodge, August McMenath. Pat also leaves her brother David (Patt) Kyle, sister in law-Nancy Bailey, her nephews and niece; Jeff Menath, Jim Menath, Chris Kyle, Shellie Fredrich.

A family celebration of life will be held later.

The family thanks Carson Tahoe Care Center, Home Instead, and all of her caretakers for the great love, compassion and excellent care Pat received.

WE WILL REMEMBER YOU FOREVER You are invited to leave your memories and condolences at http://www.Neptunesociety.com or mail to P.O. Box 8016 Incline Village, NV 89450. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to P.E.O. Chapter N (Scholarship Fund) 1109 Sonoma St. Carson City, NV 89701.