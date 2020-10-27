Patricia (Patty) Milligan

Provided Photo

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Patricia (Patty) Milligan on September 30, 2020 at the age of 76. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother and will leave a lasting memory in all those whose lives she touched.

Patty was born on March 16, 1944 in Reno, Nevada. She attended public schools in Carson City and the Bay Area eventually graduating from Cubberley High School. Patty started a long and successful career with Pacific Telephone as an operator. She enjoyed many craft and management positions with “MA BELL”. After the sale of a business in Arizona, Patty returned to Carson City where she started work as a cart girl/waitress with the Eagle Valley Golf Course. Her dedication and willingness to work eventually led to her being hired by the City of Carson City to manage the bar and restaurant at the golf course.

She is survived by her husband Bill Milligan, son Douglas Gibson, two brothers Jack Salinger of Acapulco, Mexico and Frank Davis of Nampa, Idaho and sister Anna Rupert of San Jose, California. She also leaves behind two spoiled dogs named Sophie and Boo and one cat of unknown origin.

Patty was known as someone who liked to have a good time whether it was camping, sharing a favorite beverage with friends or vacationing with those friends and family. She’ll be missed for her warm smile and unique sense of humor.

The family wishes to thank Carson City Regional Hospital and Kindred Hospice Care for the professional, kind and compassionate care that was given to our Patty.

La Paloma Funeral Services of Reno, Nevada are handling the finally arrangements.

No services are planned at this time.