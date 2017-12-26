Patricia Stephens peacefully passed away on December 20, 2017. She lived into her mid-90s, and noted in every phone call with her children that she was blessed to be so healthy.

She was born in Dayton, Washington and grew up in the Yakima Valley. Although she was a child of the Great Depression and lost loved ones in WWII, she had a generosity of spirit, an ability to find good in every individual, and a positive nature that drew people to her.

She lived in Fallon, Nevada for 37 years and was happily married for 71 years to Wilbur (Wib) Stephens, a WWII veteran. She met Wib in their freshman year of college and they corresponded during his service in the war. She spent summers packing cherries to pay for her college education.

Pat's college degree in home economics and management led her to teach home management and tailoring at the high school and community college levels. She made sure that her students learned how to match their plaids and balance a budget, along with many other life skills. She shared those skills not only in the professional teaching arena, but also at home with her own four children, relatives, and friends.

As a role model, Pat exemplified integrity, frugality, sacrifice, hard work, patriotism, and grace. She encouraged her children to work hard, to become self-sufficient, to handle money wisely, to value education—she was very proud that they all received advanced college degrees and are successful in life.

Pat loved her home, her yard, and her family. She loved her friends, and she was a great friend. Many of those close relationships formed through her activities: volunteer work at the thrift store, AAUW, PEO, garden club, and bridge group.

She is survived by her husband, her four children, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She came into this world with a can-do attitude and a smile on her face. In sharing that smile, she gave it away as she passed through life, making us laugh until the very end. Those of us who knew and loved her will miss her greatly.

No funeral service is planned, but Pat's family will hold a private gathering to honor her extraordinary life. If you want to honor Pat, pass a smile on to someone else.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406 (775) 423-8928