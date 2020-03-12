Patrick Jamey “Jimmy” Whitaker

Jimmy, passed away on March 6th, 2020 at the age of 64 in Wildhorse, Nevada.

Jimmy was born in Fallon, Nevada to Bill and June Whitaker.

He spent many years in the Elko County area, working construction, and cowboying. A true Nevadan cowboy. He was the laughter and smile on everyone’s face. He could and would make you cry with his wild sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, and his nephews Willy and Trent, fishing, Sage Hen hunting and camping.

He is survived by his mother June Whitaker and siblings Will (Sherry) Whitaker, Dave (Erin) Whitaker, Tammy Whitaker, and Kris Whitaker. He is also survived by his 3 children, Cody (Shannon) Whitaker, Nicole Rogne (Jessie), and Ty (Abbi) Whitaker, seven grandchildren, Kinsli, Keiton, Kacin Rogne; Ever and Eden Whitaker; Haylee, Lane and Sam Whitaker; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Buster.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in Wildhorse, Nevada this summer. Dates and time to come.

Welcome to Heaven Cowboy, your entry fees have been paid….