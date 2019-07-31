Patrik Leeds

Patrick Joseph Leeds August 17, 1952 ~ June 17, 2019

Patrick Joseph Leeds, age 66, left this life on June 17, 2019 at home in Carson City, NV.

He was born and raised in Northern Montana. He received his bachelor degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA.

Patrick spent the majority of his professional life in Montana, Washinton and Nevada, most recently as a review appraiser for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

He loved fishing, hiking and meeting people and often provided anonymous support for others in need. He enjoyed maintaining the health and safety of the natural environment and could often be found collecting trash and debris.

Patrick is survived by his wife Mary; his brother Robert Leeds Jr. (Joan) of Spokane, WA; and his sister Joan Burns (Tom) of Portland, OR.

He leaves a legacy of gentle regard for life.

Burial will take place in Chinook, MT in the fall.