December 22, 1962 ~ October 26, 2018

Patsy Diane Hamlet, born December 22, 1962 in Louisiana, passed away at home with her family by her side on October 26, 2018.

Patsy enjoyed helping others through tough times in their lives. She was a great mom, wife, friend and helper. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and researching subjects of interest. Patsy was one of the most caring persons on earth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Joseph Lionel Blanchette Jr. and Joseph Eugene Blanchette.

Patsy is survived by her husband John Hamlet; sons Matthew and Lionel and his girl Katie; sisters Donna Tovander and husband Lars, Debbie McDaniel and husband Jesse, Janice Foster and Teresa Sheneman and husband Mike; one grandson Roman Birk and numerous nieces and nephews.

