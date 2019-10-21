Patsy Marvell Beghtel Nov. 30, 1941 ~ Oct. 18, 2019

Our dearest mother Patsy Marvell Beghtel has been released from the tethers of our mortal world in order to join our father Charles Arthur Beghtel. Our brother David and sister Katie who have recently passed will be there as well as many others. Patsy passed away peacefully in her sleep at 2:30pm in the Banner hospital on October 18th, 2019 at the age of 77.

Born in Hobart, Oklahoma to Alvia and Lila Bright in the month of November, on the day of the 30th, the year 1941. She came from a very solid hardworking family blessed with all girls. They eventually settled in central California where Patsy met Charles and would go on to raise six children of their own in Southern California while providing a wonderful life for us children. Patsy was a mother to any child in her presence and her influence will be sorely missed.

Joyful services will be held at the Smith Family Funeral home, 505 Rio Vista Dr. in Fallon NV. Friends and family are invited to attend on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2pm. Western attire will be worn with no black allowed for the women in attendance as per our mothers wishes. A celebration of life to a soul absolutely unmatched in this world.