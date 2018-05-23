Patty E. Noll

November 11, 1929 ~ March 29th, 2018

Patty Noll, a long time resident of Carson City went home to be with her Lord and sonMichael Noll on March 29th, 2018.

Patty was born on November 11, 1929 to Lewis and Lilian Intfedt.

She is survied by her two children Linda Beck(Richard Beck) and John Noll and her daughter in law Karin Noll. Patty was a grandmother to Jacob Beck(Britany), Sarah Riley(Aaron), Cassie Crosby(Casey), Natalie Payne(Steve), Jennifer Beck, Jason Beck, Joseph Trotter(Jennifer), and 14 great grandchildren.

Patty worked 20 years at the Nevada State Magazine as an Ad Cordinator. Patty had a strong faith and was known for her energetic spirit. She was adorned by all who knew her and will be forever missed.

Patty's family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Carson Tahoe Hospital who took exceptional care of her in final days.Patricia E. Noll