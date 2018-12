August 13, 1935 ~ December 1, 2018

Paul (Papa) L. Farmer, 83, of Carson City, passed away on December 1, 2018.

Paul was known to all as a kind and loving man. He was a wonderful husband, father and grand father.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol, daughter Paula and his son Jeffrey, as well as seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

We all love you so very much!