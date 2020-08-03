Paul Victor Cirac

Provided Photo

Paul Cirac passed away peacefully at home in Virginia City on Sunday, August 2, surrounded by his family. Paul was born April 14, 1955 and was a proud 5th generation Nevadan whose French ancestors settled in Central Nevada.

He met the love of his life, Maxine, in 1978 and they were married in 1981. Paul was self-employed as a graphic artist (White Sage Studios) and spent his career creating and designing books and atlases primarily about Nevada.

Paul was known for his quick wit and wide range of knowledge, including his love of history, art, and politics (a staunch Democrat). He loved to cook and spent many a summer in France visiting his wife’s relatives and in Spain wandering about for the best tapas or standing in awe of Goya’s works at the Prado.

He is survived by his wife Maxine; daughter Alix Cirac-Sterrett and husband Jason Sterrett of Reno; son Pierre Cirac of Seattle; and by his sister Lisa Cirac and niece Lena of Sandpoint, Idaho; as well as his sister-in-law, Christina Fry, and beloved extended family.

A celebration of life will be announced as soon as the possibility arises that Paul’s small circle of family and large circle of friends can get together in his honor without masks nor social distancing.

Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and particularly Mary White for such professionalism, support, and compassion.