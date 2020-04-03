Paula Drakulich Kimbrough was born in St Mary’s Hospital in Reno on April 23rd, 1949, and passed away in her home on March 31st, 2020 in Carson City at age 70. She was very proud to be a native Nevadan. She was the oldest daughter in a family of nine. She attended catholic schools in Reno with her final two years of school attending Reno High and graduated in 1967. She then attended UNR while working at different jobs at Pioneer Bank, the Diocese of Reno, front desk of the Ponderosa Hotel, Holiday Inn and finally the Front Desk Manager of the El Dorado Hotel. After the birth of her twins and her husband’s career moves, she then became a fulltime mother and wife. She gave up finishing college with a degree in architecture to support her husband’s career; a decision she made without regret. She met her husband Mark at the Nevada Day parade in Carson in the fall of 1966. And they have been together since then for 53+ years. They were married in 1973 at the Carmelites and this was the first marriage allowed at the once sequestered convent. The two then began their years of moving from beginning in 1974 at Warrior Point Park at Pyramid Lake and then in 1975 to Davis Creek Park, then in 1981 leaving Washoe County Parks as a Ranger to become in 1985 a Park Supervisor for Nevada State Parks and then moved to Washoe Lake State Park then to Rye Patch then to Wildhorse and then finally in 1986 to Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. Then in 1993 Mark was promoted to management and left public housing to build a home on 5 acres on the Carson River in Carson City.



She was blessed with twin boys, Christopher [Kit] and Beau. They were a handful, but she loved them dearly and was always there to support and mentor them in all their endeavors. She was an excellent mom to these boys and their love for her is testimony for her exceptional love and caring as a mother.



Paula, Mark and the twins took many a road and camping trips. Loading up the twins and going camping or traveling. Paula’s favorite time was when she could be alone in peace and quiet while Mark would go out on adventures with the twins. When the twins left home, Paula and Mark would enjoy travel to Hawaii [several times], Florida and a big trip to

Northern Italy.



In her shortened life, she had to endure many trying personal life situations, some much more difficult than others. To work through all these challenges she found relief and solace in her art work and the Lord. She was very committed to her family with a lot of strength and always kept her great sense of humor through all life’s challenges. Paula was an

extremely talented artist and wanted to find a way to be able to stay home with her children and bring in income. She came up with “Eggspressions by Paula” a unique in the world art form using eggs as her canvas. Hundreds of people from all over the country highly treasure her egg art. Paula was able to recruit her friends and family to help travel and

sell her art at art and crafts shows in N. California and Nevada. Mark was her business partner and spent many hours and trips to help her business be successful and rewarding.



She loved to go to Drakulich family gatherings. She absolutely adored her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. As her husband and twins know, she was a great listener and loved to sit and sincerely chat and get caught up with all their lives.



Her faith in the Lord was unquestionable and she was totally devoted to his calling and faithful to the word of the lord. She was an avid bible study participant in the communities she lived in.



She was preceded in death by her father Duke Drakulich and mother Ina, her soul mate younger sister Andrea Manor, her nephew David Drakulich and her treasured Shiloh Shepard dog Micah who was also a member of the family for 10 years.



Paula is survived by her husband, Mark; her twin sons and wives Christopher [Kit] and Diana of Stockton: Beau and Casey of Dayton, grandsons Troy and Nolan; granddaughter Charly. She is survived by her brother Geno, wife Kathleen; Joe, wife Tina; and sister Denise Altick, Husband Joe who were major part of the support team in the last few years.

She is also survived by brothers Damon; Victor, wife Linda; Sisters Julie, husband Edgar; Marie, husband Tim and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



The family is especially thankful to Casey –our daughter- in- law. We are especially grateful for her true compassionate caretaking skills to help Paula through this terrible Alzheimer’s disease. Paula was also very fortunate to have her friend, Betty Jo, come once a week to help out. Caretakers Nancy, her daughter Alexy and son Luke also became part of the

family. Finally Nurse Wanda and staff from A Plus Hospice Care insured a very comfortable end for Paula. Paula’s kept her sense of humor through-out her fight with this disease and she was always smiling, joking and giving out her hugs.



The lord is with you Paula – A gathering will be held when the

world becomes a safe place again.



Donations may be made in Paula’s name to the Carmelites Monastery

1950 La Fond Drive, Reno, NV 89509-3099 or the David J Drakulich Foundation http://www.arthealswarwounds.com