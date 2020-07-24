Paulette Bloomfield

Provided Photo

Paulette Bloomfield passed away in Carson City, NV on Sunday July, 19th 2020 due to Cancer. She was 72 years old.

Paulette was born to Phyllis and Paul Crawford in San Francisco, CA on January 15th, 1948.

Paulette moved to the Carson City area with her husband Robert in 1981. She was a stay-at-home mother for many years and later owned and operated the gift shop inside the Carson Nugget for many years.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters: Barbara Gonzalez and Sylvia Rovito.

She is survived by her husband Robert and her five sons: Paul, Robert Jr., Charlie, Jonathan, and Christopher.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 10th at 1pm at Walton’s Chapel of the Valley.