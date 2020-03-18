Peggy M. Childers

Provided Photo

Peggy M. Childers was born February 17, 1955 in Chicago Illinois.

I know a bit about Peggy’s life and upbringing in Chicago but I think she would like that knowledge to remain private.

I met her in 1977 at Burroughs Corporation in San Diego, CA where she was an executive secretary. I knew at that time that she was a very special person. After a couple years we both left Burroughs and moved to different jobs/cities but we kept in touch through the years. Peggy moved to Carson City, NV 35 years ago, where she worked for Kelly Services as an area manager for most of those years. 25 years ago, while she was living in Carson City, we connected in a big way and committed our caring for each other as soul mates and best friends forever. I visited Peggy frequently and learned a lot about her. . During her years in Carson City she was active on the crisis line for battered women, and played Santa’s helper to distribute toys for children at Christmas time. I wish I had been there to see that. Peggy was also a hospice volunteer for a number of years and volunteered for the blood bank to solicit donors.

When I first started coming to Carson City, we spent part of our time together picking up past dated breads and pastries from a couple grocery stores and bringing them to FISH and a home for battered women, until that was no longer a kosher practice. Peggy was very crushed by the events of 911 and worked to keep the memory of those who died alive.

She was very much involved with honoring the soldiers who died in Afghanistan and attempted to give her respects to their families on the anniversary of their loved ones’ death. 15 years ago, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and due to its’ pain and fatigue, was unable to continue with much of her volunteer work. She continued as a contributor to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, ASPCA, Wounded Warriors and Public Radio.

On March 17, 2020 she succumbed to the ravages of a stroke at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

Peggy was the most loving, considerate, charitable and giving person that I’ve ever met.

She leaves behind some strong and meaningful friendships, and me/Mike and her 3 kitties that she loved dearly, Nika, Bagel and Lucy – all sisters.

She will be painfully missed and I will love her until the day I die.