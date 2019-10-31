Peter “Vince” V. McMahon 1938 ~ 2019

Peter “Vince” V. McMahon, age 81, of Dayton, NV was called to join his love in Heaven on October 24, 2019.

Born in 1938 in Ennis, County Clare, Ireland, Vince was the youngest of 5 children. His youth was spent on the family farm. When Vince was older, he found his way to London where he met the love of his life. The two married in England and moved to the States where they eventually settled in the Noe Valley of San Francisco. It is there that Vince raised his two sons with his wife, Rita, and started a commercial paint business.

After the kids graduated from high school, Vince retired to Incline Village, NV and then relocated to Dayton. Vince enjoyed golf and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by many.

Vince is predeceased by his parents, James and Mary McMahon; wife, Rita; and a sister, Phyliss McMahon. They have all originated from Ireland.

He is survived by his two sons, Joseph (Leanne) of Denver, CO and Peter (Janine) and granddaughter, Brooklyn of Dayton, NV. He also is survived by his siblings, Patrick (Breeda) McMahon, Martha (Patrick) Cunningham of Ireland and Teresa McLaughlin of England along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and rosary will be held on November 4th from 5:30pm-7:00pm at Walton’s Chapel of the Valley: 1281 N Roop Street Carson City, NV 89706. A Mass for Vince will be held the following day at 1:00pm at St. Anne’s Catholic Church: 3 Melanie Dr in Dayton, NV 89403.

A private cremation and celebration of life will be held at a later date.