Philip Lee Thompson Sept 12, 1946 – Oct 14, 2019

Philip Lee Thompson Born Sept. 12 1946 passed on Oct 14 2019. He left behind his sisters Judy Roediger, Suzanne Norman, and Carol Berning. Brother in law Fred Berning. Nieces Alana Berning and Lucy Prosser. Nephew Sam Berning.

His love and friendship will be missed.