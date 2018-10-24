Phillip William Hilliard passed away peacefully with his daughters at his bedside.

He was known by many as “Big Phil” but family saw him as a “Big Teddy Bear”. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, listening to his old record collection and spending time with his

family. He always had a smile on his face and would be first to help a friend in need. Phil will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A military service will be held in the near future as well as one last ride on his motorcycle with family and friends.

Phil leaves behind his Mother Joann Hilliard, daughters Kimberly Scott, Amber Price, Tara Hilliard, and Amanda Bradshaw. Siblings Deborah Adams, Michael Hilliard, Alice Hilliard,

Richard Hilliard, Bob Coleman, Alan Coleman, Madonna Bowles, and Brenda Michalik, ex-wife Valerie Hilliard as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces,

and nephews.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Hilliard and Evelyn Colyer, siblings David Colyer and Patricia Colyer.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful nurses, doctors, and staff at Carson Tahoe Hospital and LTAC for providing our father with the best care possible during his courageous fight. You showed him kindness and compassion that that will never be forgotten as well as comfort and support to his family in those hours of need.