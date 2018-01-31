Priscilla Ann Hooper-Lynch

September 27, 1955 ~ January 27, 2018

Priscilla, a resident of Fallon and a member of the Yomba Shoshone Tribe, passed away on January 27, 2018.

Priscilla was born in Reese River, Nevada on September 27, 1955 to Levi and Pauline Hooper.

Priscilla is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert; daughters, Kacee and Jolynn; grandchildren, Odome, Dwight, Marcos, Ariana, Mariela, Teanna, Anthony, Star, Kaden and Kess.

Services will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon, February 3, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Burial will be held in Reese, River, Nevada. Reception following Burial at the Yomba Shoshone Tribal gym