Ralph Vigil

Oct 24, 1942 – Oct 14, 2018

Ralph was a loving father, brother, uncle, friend and brother in Christ. He is survived by his niece Anna Larsen & family of WA., along with many more of the Vigil name.

He was a past business owner, avid artist and songwriter, with a quick wit & sense of humor and a very generous heart. Alaska was one of his favorite places to live.

He is already dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to St Judes or Boys Town.

For more information call/txt 775-430-2030. An informal Celebration of Life will be held at the Chinese Buffet in CC, NV. 10/27/18 @ 12pm.

(self pay please)