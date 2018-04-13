November 26, 1958 ~ April 7, 2018

Randall Ray Friberg passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2018. He was a kind and loving husband, father, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed.

He was a beloved husband and father who's zest for life was contagious for the many friends who joined in the adventures, making memories to last multiple lifetimes.

During his 59 years, his free spirit took him on many quests. He explored the ins and outs of Alaska, Northern Nevada and Oregon. He lived to fish, hunt, gather pine nuts and indulge in life. Boat Digs were another favorite activity that fed his need for speed and heart pounding excitement. Randy had a creative eye and skilled hands; he loved to build homes and gifts for friends and family.

Randy is predeceased by his mother, Ruby Laca; father, John Friberg; and his Crazy Wire Hair, LuLu.

Randy is survived by his wife of 10 years, Shauna; and daughters, Corbi Lynn and Bryli Ray; and his Sweet Schipperke, Lacy.

A potluck style Celebration of Life will be held on May 19th at the Churchill County Fair Grounds, 325 Sheckler Rd. in Fallon at 1 pm.

Fri liked to have a good time. As he would say "It's Mo Betta!"