Randy Joseph Lemich

Provided Photo

Randy Joseph Lemich passed away June 5th, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He was born on October 24th 1954 in Van Nuys CA to Audrey Hewitt and Joseph Lemich. He spent his childhood in California before moving to South Lake Tahoe where he started his family and career. Then moving to Santa Cruz to become a general contractor. He built custom homes all over the west coast, Alaska and Colorado. The Carson Valley is where he finally settled down and called home. He spent as much time as he could traveling,making friends with a stranger, digging in the dirt to find the perfect rock, taking every moment he could to live life to the fullest and creating life long friends that were there for him until the end and continue to be a blessing to the family.

He is survived by his mother Audrey Hewitt. His wife Maria Lemich. His daughters Jessica Lemich, Nichole Montani and Robin Stafford. His six grandchildren Cierra Stafford, Anthony Montani, Allie Montani, Lucas Slater, Faith Austin and Chloe Slater. His sisters Sherri Flaherty and Caren Hazel. He also had so many nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly.