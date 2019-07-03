Raoul C. “Bill” Noland

July 1, 1924 - June 13, 2019Bill passed awa on June 13, 2019 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Born July 1, 1924 in Vallejo, California to Roscoe C. "Tommy" Noland and Edna Miller Noland .He is survived by his loving wife of 59 yrs Zoe, niece Candace Hudson (Peter), grand nieces Amy Hiller (Ethan) and Bell Burke (Jacob), grandnephew Lloyd (Rusty) Cottrell, sister in law Beverly Palmer and Sue (Gene) Burnham and their families.He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Wilena Cottrell and Eloise Johnson, nephews Russell and Jay Cottrell.Because his father was in the Navy, Bill spent many years in San Diego and then in Long Beach, California. During his senior year in high school the family moved to Glide, Oregon from where he graduated , joined the Navy as soon as he could, and after the war he attended Oregon University.Bills life was rich with experiences and memorable events and he was always ready to share his memories with anyone. Boy Scouts, high school band, swimming, summers in a fire lookout, working with the forestry service, graduating from Oregon University, hiking down the length of the Zion Narrows before starting a year at New Mexico School of Mines, and his years in the Navy during WWII. Bill loved the Navy felt comfortable and at home in the submarines, especially on the USS Trutta where he served in the South Pacific, and where he made many life long friends. He enjoyed boating, books, music, photography, traveling in the southwest, and woodworking. He and Zoe married in 1960 and lived in San Francisco until they moved to San Rafael , California where they lived for 30 years before moving to the Carson Valley in 1997.Bill studied printing when he was in college and became a journeyman printer in San Francisco. Due to rapid advances in electronics, printing as he knew it was dying, and he returned to post graduate courses at S.F. State to earn a teaching degree. He taught junior high students for 16 yrs in Novato, California, mostly at Hill Jr High. After he retired from teaching he kept in touch with some of his students, two of whom (now retired themselves) are close friends to this day.. Bill worked for another 13 yrs in a hardware store in San Rafael, a source of many of the tools he acquired for his woodworking. He was a very good craftsman, and besides the countless things he built, remodeled, or designed for his home, he built small chairs and other toys for children , did some stained glass work, and framed many of the photographs he took of family, friends, pets and places.Generous, kind, whole hearted in all he did, loving-that was Bill. . We'll miss him so very much. We are grateful to the care givers who provided such wonderful care and comfort to Bill for so many weeks, and to Kindred Hospice and the Neptune Society for their caring help.A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bill's life is being planned for a later date.