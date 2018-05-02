Jan. 11, 1942 ~ April 27, 2018

Raphael Mitchel Howard Jr. "RM", passed away on April 27, 2018, he was with his beloved wife of 58 years Diana M. Howard.

RM was born in El Centro, California, and lived there until 1978 when they moved to Carson City.

He retired from the City of Carson City, after 25 years. He was an avid weight lifter for over 50 years and he loved football.

He is survived by his wife, son Raphael M. Howard III and daughter Renee M. Passero.

There will be no funeral service of celebration of life.