May 8, 1926 ~ January 2, 2018

Ray A. Herrod, 91, of Dayton, Nevada passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Carson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on May 8, 1926 in Johnstown, PA to the late Joseph Herrod and Elsie M. Sowers.

He was a World War II Army Veteran. Ray retired from the West Penn Power Company of Greensburg, PA after 31 years of service. He enjoyed playing croquet and cards with his family. He really loved his two grandchildren, Jenn and Jason, and great-grandson, Alec.

He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Herrod; sisters Margaret "Jo Ann" Hall and Bette E. Iannuzzo. He is survived by the love of his life of 69 years,

Alberta Herrod; three daughters Sandra Herrod; Mary Jo Goldenbaum and husband Paul; Margaret Berryman and husband Merle; and one son Joseph Herrod and his wife Karen. He also has two sisters and one brother – Janet Roy and Dolores Frye, Clay Herrod and wife Kathy, and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral mass was held January 4, 2018 at 12 noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Entombment will be at a later date in Latrobe, PA at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.