Ray Bullock

We would like to thank all those who have supported and continue to support our family during this difficult time.

Many thanks to Dr. Tai, Dr. Amanda Casey, Dr. Tim Hockenberry, Dr. Kurt Carlson, Diane DeRose and all the Banner nursing staff that took such wonderful care of Ray, some for many years and some toward the end of his life.

Infinity Hospice Care during the last hours and Pastor Russ Hucks as we laid him to rest.

Thank you to all our family and friends, who sent bouquets and cards, provided food and continue to provide us support and keep us in their prayers.

Thank you to Loretta Gauzzini and her family for going above and beyond in providing us in granting Ray his wish and a huge thank you to whoever the “angels” are that Loretta states I have in my family.