Ray Bullock

Provided Photo

Ray Bullock, age 71, passed away in the early morning of April 7, 2020 with his family at his side. Ray was born in Fallon, Nevada to Gerald Bullock and Geneva Fowler on June 5, 1948.

Being born and raised in Fallon, he attended the Churchill County Schools and graduated with the class of 1966. Ray loved growing up here and had many stories of the colorful characters and moments in his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, throwing a good round of horseshoes and running around the desert in the ranger.

He loved to watch PBR bull riding, western movies and an occasional sappy love movie with his wife. Growing up in a trucking family, Ray learned to drive truck and work hard early in his life. He has worked for Jack Tedford Construction, NAS Fallon, D&M Dairy and many other persons around the valley. He belonged to the Nevada Trapper Association for more than thirty years and enjoyed getting out in the mountains and trapping. Most of all Ray loved his children, spending time with them was important to him.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Debbie, daughters Rebecca Bullock Nuttall, Lacie McAfee (Troy), sons, Cody Bullock (Wendy), Monty Bullock, sisters, Melinda Keefer (David), Sharon Cameron(Steve), brother Gary Bullock, Step-Mother, Liz Bullock, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews.

The family wishes donations in his memory be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV, 89406. Phone 775-423-8928.