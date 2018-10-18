Ray C. Kendall

1944 – 2018

On the morning of October 16th, 2018, Ray Kendall died from complications of rheumatoid arthritis, in the loving hands of his family and the caring ICU staff at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was 74 years old and had spent the majority of his adventure (53 years) with his best friend and wife, Eileen Kendall (Blankenship), who he always referred to as his girlfriend.

Shortly after his birth in May of 1944 to Richard S. Kendall and MayDell Hallar Kendall in Gunnison, Colorado, the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado. He was known for his skills

of trapping skunks, tying knots, fly-fishing with his dad, and stirring up the neighborhood with his brothers during his childhood years. When Ray was in high school, his family moved to Craig, Colorado, where he met Eileen. He spent his twenties learning his profession, catching countless fish, and raising his much lovedchildren. His relentless desire to care for others established him as a great and devoted Husband, Dad, Friend, and Advocate for those in need.

Ray received his master's degree in social work from Portland State University in Portland, Oregon. He worked for Mesa County Welfare Department Children's Services in Grand Junction, Colorado; Mercy Medical Center Social Services Department in Durango, Colorado; Family and Children Department of Psychiatry, USAF Hospital in Lakenheath, England; and State of Nevada Rural Clinics Mental Health Services in Elko, Mesquite, and Carson City, Nevada. Ray served on a number of committees, boards and commissions, including the Elko County School Board in Elko, Nevada, and Governor Appointments to the Nevada Board of Social Work Examiners, Problem Gambling, and Educational Goals 2000.

Ray is survived by his wife Eileen; sons Jonathan (Ketan) and Nathan (Tory); grandchildren Brandon and Francie; brothers Bernie, Glen, and Mike; nephews Alex and Matt; and nieces Shaela, Ginger, Anna, and Mallory.

A celebration of life and sharing of words, will be held Saturday, October 20th, from 5 to 7pm, at The Chateau, at The Rose Shop, 1910 East Dimple Dell Road, in Sandy, Utah.

