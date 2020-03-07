Raymond Edward Mertens
Raymond Edward Mertens Oct 24, 1932 – Feb 23, 2020
Raymon Edward Mertens, age 87, passed away at home on February 23, 2020. He was born October 24, 1932 in Chico, CA to George and Emma Clever Mertens. Ray was a farmer.
He is survived by his daughters, Rinnie Barrenchea; Linda Mertens and Susanne Mathern and his sons, Donald and Larry “Butch” Mertens.
A celebration of life potluck will be held on Saturday March 14th from 5:30 till 8:30 at the Fallon Senior Center.
Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon. 775-423-2255.