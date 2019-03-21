Raymond Gene Cochran Sr,

November 24, 1949 ~ March 19, 2019

Born November 24, 1949 in Wendell, Idaho. Ray passed away due to complications during surgery on Tuesday, March 19th at age 69.

Ray grew up in Mountain View, CA the son of Charles Henry Cochran and Ilah Faye Cochran. A Veteran of the Vietnam War, Ray served our country earning the National Defense Service Medal, the Vishisht Seva Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. He worked for Dura-Bond Bearing Company in Palo Alto/Carson City for 32 years. Ray loved fishing and camping in Northern Nevada.

Ray is survived by Lillian Cochran his loving wife of 43 years, three siblings: Charles Cochran, Bobby Cochran, and Bonny Pollard, five children: Victoria Limbrick, Frank Haxton, Marci Fulbright, Mark Haxton, and Raymond Gene Cochran Jr. and their spouses. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Billy, Kenny, David, and Mary Cochran and his daughter Francis Elizabeth Norton.

Celebration of Life to be held 1:00pm Saturday March 23rd at Empire Ranch Golf Course 1875 Fair Way, Carson City, NV 89701. Please let the family know if you plan to attend the event or are looking for a room.