April 22, 1940 ~ December 30, 2018

Raymond Joseph Mager, age 78, from Carson City, NV, quietly passed away in his sleep at Skyline Estates in Carson City, NV on December 30th, 2018. He was surrounded by family and friends.

Ray was born in Teaneck, NJ on April 22nd, 1940 to George and Alice (Varno) Mager. He graduated from Villanova University in 1963 and moved to New Mexico where he was hired as a social worker helping the Navajo Indians in Farmington; a job he loved very much. While there, he met his first wife, Cecelia Finley. They moved to Carson City, NV in 1970, where he took a position with the State of Nevada as Disability Adjudicator, a job he held for over 20 years.

On July 10th, 1992, he married his second wife, Ofelia Josol. Ray was a long time parishioner at St. Theresa of Avila Church as well as a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight for a number of years. He was also an avid Scouter and devoted much of his adult life in the Scouting community, earning him the Silver Beaver award for his tireless devotion to the Scouts. He also supported the Fil-Am chapter in numerous ways and immersed himself in the Philippine Culture. Even in retirement, Ray found ways to continue to help others by volunteering as a driver for Meals on Wheels and becoming a Eucharistic Minister at St Theresa's Catholic Church. His passions were woodworking, reading camping, shooting, and enjoying a good glass of wine.

Ray was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice Mager.

He is survived by his wife Ofelia Mager; his children, Maureen (Phil) Aldrich, Eric (Ashley) Mager, and Leslie Toth; his step-son John Paul (Cori) Dagbay; his brothers, George (Mary) Mager and Gerard (Stephie) Mager; along with his grandchildren, Tyler, Caitlin (Robbie), Kyle (Ashley), Jasmine (Matt), Kaleb, Jayden, Austen, TJ, Alexis, Nicholas, Landon and Kalani.

A viewing will be held at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St in Carson City, NV on Friday, January 11th from 9am – 11am, and a funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, January 12th at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church located at 3000 N. Lompa Ln in Carson City, NV. Father Hermes will be officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965.