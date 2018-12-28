October 20, 1928 ~ December 23, 2018

Raymunda Gorospe Basa also known as "Randy" or "Bibang", 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at her home in Dayton, Nevada.

Randy was born to the late Mariano Gorospe and Raymunda Alvarico on October 20, 1928 in Yokohama, Japan. She was raised in Hilo, Hawaii and graduated from Hilo High school. After graduation, Randy moved to Los Angeles and worked as a telephone operator. She met her future husband, Jose Ma Basa III at a function at the Philippine embassy in Los Angeles.

Randy was a dedicated wife and mother of 9 children. She treasured and embraced every moment with her family.

Randy is survived by 8 children,14 grand children and 4 great grand children. Son-In-Law Greg Reed and his late wife Maria's (Cookie) children Michelle and husband Trent Smith and their

children Reid and Sydney and Erick and wife Mikki and their son Cameron, Ana and her husband Kevin Hearn, daughter Nicole Ellis and son Justice, Isabel Billman and her husband Tim Dick, Clyde Billman and their daughter Tiffani Billman and Cody Page, Eric and his wife Teri and their children Brandon and Erica, Cora and her husband Joe Taylor and daughter Alexis, Carmen and her husband Jasson Aisenstat and their children Natasha, Jordan and Joel, Francesca Basa and Guy Ackerman and her children Patrick and Tatianna, Jose Ma Basa IV (Joey), Lory Basa and Clyde Holokai and son Keona.

Randy is preceded in death by her husband Jose Ma Basa III (2002) and her daughter Maria Lourdes (Cookie-2014) her brothers Ben Gorospe (Doris) and Marvin Gorospe (Dolores)

Besides being a full time mom, Randy also worked briefly at Nendels Motor Inn. She then worked at Oregon State University Reserved Book-room until her retirement.

Randy especially loved her role as "Lola" to everyone. She was always ready to cheer on her grandchildren, great grandchildren and all their friends in wrestling, football, soccer, dance,

basketball, track & field, softball, baseball and volleyball. She was the best cheerleader out there. Her sense of humor wrapped around her warm and positive attitude made it so easy to fall in love with her.

Randy enjoyed life. She loved traveling to visit family and to discover new places. Thanks to Joey who took such great care of her and accompanied her, she spent lots of time in Maui, Canada, Mexico, and Italy. She enjoyed her cruise to Alaska, the Caribbean and Mexico. She also enjoyed road trips to Portland, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

True to her spirit, Randy was a living example of kindness, generosity, fairness, bravery, unconditional love, thoughtfulness and positive attitude. She was and will always be a source of strength. She's the Angel who provided us with the solid base to grow from and continues to watch over us. She will be extremely missed.

Join us in celebrating her amazing life on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 6:00pm St. Teresa of Avila, 3000 N. Lompa Ln. in Carson City, followed by a gathering afterwords in the church. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 5th at 1:00 pm at 1A Harbor Rd. in Dayton, NV 89403.

In lieu of presents or flowers, we ask that a donation to Carson Tahoe Cancer Center be made in memory of Randy Basa.