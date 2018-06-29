May 29, 1933 ~ June 15, 2018

Renard J. Labriola, age 85, passed away at his home in Carson City on June 15, 2018. He was born on May 29, 1933 in Hoboken, New Jersey to Dominic and Vincenza Labriola.

"Ray" served in the army in Germany after WWII and graduated NYU. He married Isabel Labriola and taught 5th grade at Jefferson School in Bergenfield, New Jersey.

He is survived by 2 sons and 4 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Carson City, NV on Friday, July 6th at 9:30 am at 158 Lake Glen Drive in Carson City, NV 89703.

Please visit: http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net to get more information or leave a message for the family.