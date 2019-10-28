Rev. Morton Walden "Wally" Crandall Dec 14, 1955 – Oct 23, 2019

Rev. Morton Walden "Wally" Crandall entered this life on December 14, 1955, entered eternal life on October 23, 2019. He had three great loves in his life: our Father in Heaven, Our Country, and Family, both human and divine.

He earned an associates degree in sociology and enjoyed working with troubled teens in Florida and Oregon.

He is preceded in death by his parents Rev. George and Naomi Crandall, two sisters: Alta Gail Turnham and Ruth Mary Thede.

He is survived by two sisters and one brother: BJ Brauckmiller, Barbara (Arthur) Andregg, and Matthew (Bennetta) Crandall, all of Fallon, NV. Additionally he is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins; too numerous to name.

He was a gentle soul and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A celebration of his life, officiated by Pastor Sam Stanton, will be held on Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 at the First Southern Baptist Church at 900 Taylor in Fallon, NV beginning at 1pm.